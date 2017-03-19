CRPF jawan commits suicide

A jawan of the CoBRA unit of CRPF on Sunday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Sunabeda in Koraput district. The body of the deceased, identified as Shankar Prasad of New Delhi, was spotted lying in a pool of blood inside the battalion premises this morning, said Inspector In-Charge IIC) of Sunabeda Police station, Jogeswari Behera.

The jawan had not returned to his barrack after completing his duty earlier in the morning, she said.

A case has been registered and investigation into the incident is in progress, while the body has been sent for autopsy, the IIC added.

