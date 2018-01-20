Jawan, BSF head constable among 4 killed in Pak shelling

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

An Army jawan, a BSF Head Constable and two civilians were killed and 26 injured on Friday as Pakistan resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the international border and Line of Control. BSF Head Constable Jagpal Singh and civilians Bachno Devi (42) and Sahil Choudhary (17) were killed as Pakistan Rangers stepped up mortar shelling and small arms fire targeting at least 40 border outposts along a stretch of over 150 km of international border, from Kanachak in Jammu to Hiranagar in Kathua. This comes two days after BSF Head Constable A Suresh was killed in shelling by Pakistan along the international border.

Pakistani troops also resorted to mortar shelling along Line of Control in Mendhar, Nowshera and Keri sectors. Lance Naik Sam Abraham was killed, while a civilian was injured in the shelling. Abraham, 34, hailed from Poonakam village in Kerala’s Alleppey district and is survived by wife Anu Mathew and a year-old daughter.

Among the 26 injured along the international border are two BSF personnel and five-year-old Rano Devi, hailing from Chadwal in Kathua. Most of the injuries took place in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors. Pakistan Rangers fired 82 mm and 60 mm mortar shells, sources said, adding that they appear to have increased the range as these fell deep inside civilian areas. Several residents of Nai Basti village in R S Pura sector had a narrow escape. A large group, comprising women and children, had gathered at a local temple in the morning after “prabhat pheri”. Shortly after they left, a mortar shell landed on the premises.

In a precautionary measure, the state government has ordered closure of schools within the firing range of Pakistan. Police have started evacuating residents at various places along the border in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors. Residents of several places along the international border want the government to settle the issue of cross-border firing “once and for all”. “Let the government shift us to safer places away from the border and then the both sides may exchange fire to their satisfaction,” said Shano Devi of Korotana. Swaran Lal of the same village rued that he has not been able to bring fodder for his cattle from the fields since morning.

Krishan Lal of Nai Basti wants the government to talk to Pakistan for bringing an end to the ongoing hostilities between two sides. “Otherwise, it should shift us to safer places and ensure jobs for our children,” he said. Pointing out that BSF is retaliating strongly and effectively, official sources said that at least six Pakistan Rangers and two Pakistan Army personnel were gunned down on Friday across the international border opposite R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors. Pakistan’s four mortar positions and a defence installation too have been damaged, they added.

Expressing grief over the killings, CM Mehbooba Mufti said they are a proof of her assertion that people of the state are the worst victims of acrimony between the two countries. “It is very unfortunate that people of border areas in the state continue to bear the brunt of cross-border fire power.”

