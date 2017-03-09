FIR against around 24 JNU students for misbehaving with Vice-Chancellor

An FIR has been registered against around 24 students of JNU for allegedly misbehaving with V-C Jagdesh Kumar and wrongfully confining him to the Rector’s office on February 27. (Representational Image) An FIR has been registered against around 24 students of JNU for allegedly misbehaving with V-C Jagdesh Kumar and wrongfully confining him to the Rector’s office on February 27. (Representational Image)

An FIR has been registered against around 24 students of Jawaharlal Nehru University for allegedly misbehaving with V-C Jagdesh Kumar and wrongfully confining him to the Rector’s office on February 27. The FIR was registered on Wednesday at Vasant Kunj (North) police station based on a complaint filed by the varsity’s registrar on March 4 alleging that the students, after calling off their blockade of the Administration Block on February 27, confined the V-C to the Rector 1 office, Additional DCP (South) Chinnmoy Biswal said.

The students were adamant on meeting Kumar, who was unwell. A doctor was called but the students did not allow him to see the V-C, the complaint stated.

The next day, a girl student said she would commit suicide if Kumar did not meet the students. When the V-C met the students, they “misbehaved” with him, it said.

Around 24 students, including some of those who were suspended by the JNU administration for allegedly disrupting an Academic Council meeting in December last year, have been booked for wrongfully confining and insulting the JNU V-C.

The students have been protesting the approval given to the May 2016 UGC gazette notification giving primacy to interviews in MPhil and PhD admissions by the university.