As united-Left alliance retains all four seats, top developments of JNUSU polls

JNUSU polls: Walls with political grafitti on the JNU campus, New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) JNUSU polls: Walls with political grafitti on the JNU campus, New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The united-Left alliance has retained all four seats in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections on Saturday night by defeating the RSS-backed ABVP with considerable margins. Despite a close contest on the post of president, the Left was able to restrict the ABVP to the second position. Last year too, in the aftermath of the February 9 incident in campus, the AISA-SFI combine had swept on all four seats.

Geeta Kumari and Simone Zoya Khan from the All India Students’ Association (AISA) were elected as the president and vice-president, Duggirala Srikrishna from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) was elected as the secretary and Shubanshu Singh from the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) was elected as the joint secretary.

Former JNUSU vice-president Amal PP said the mandate was both against the Right wing forces nationally and in the campus. The ABVP which finished on the second position on all posts, unlike last year when they were second only on two posts, said the results were “moral victory” for them.

Here are the top developments:

# Geeta Kumari secured 1506 of the total 4620 votes polled, beating Nidhi Tripathi from the ABVP with a margin of 464 votes.

# At the post of joint secretary, Shubanshu Singh polled 1755 votes, 835 more than Pankaj Keshari from ABVP.

# Simone Zoya Khan polled 1876 votes

# Duggirala Srikrishna got 2082 votes.

# Former JNUSU vice-president Amal PP said, “This was a vote against their communal politics, as well as their attack on education which resulted in such a drastic seat cut.”

# The ABVP presidential candidate Nidhi Tripathi said, “Three Left parties had to come together to defeat us. That in itself shows our strength. These elections are a moral victory for us. Common students are realising who works for them and who only makes empty promises.”

# The Ambedkarite group Birsa Ambedkar Phule Student’; Association (BAPSA), which had emerged as a third pole last year, also gave a spirited fight. Their candidates finished third on all seats.

# AISF – which was banking on former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar’s popularity – failed to make a mark.

# Aparajitha Raja, daughter of CPI leader D Raja, finished fifth on the post of President with 416 votes, just behind independent candidate Farooque Alam who got 419 votes. Their candidate on the post of Joint Secretary, Mahdi Hasan secured 214 votes and finished sixth after the NSUI and even NOTA.

# The NSUI secured almost half the number of NOTA votes.

# Interestingly, a large number of students, especially in the Science schools opted for NOTA. A total of 1512 NOTA votes were polled, as opposed to 728 total votes for NSUI across all posts.

