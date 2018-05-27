Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary Highlights: Pranab Mukherjee lauds India’s first PM for his contribution to democracy

“The light is out.” Jawaharlal Nehru’s death was announced in Parliament on May 27, 1964. He was India’s first prime minister and served 17 years in office after playing an integral role in achieving its Independence. His midnight address on August 15, 1947, announcing India’s freedom to the world, is regarded as one of the most historic speeches made by a political leader. “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” he said.
Widely regarded as the ‘Architect of modern India’, he helped shape the constitution before it was adopted by Parliament on January 26, 1950. Many of his policies, however, came under criticism after his death.
His daughter, Indira Gandhi, went on to become the first woman prime minister of the country. Mentored by Nehru during his days as Congress chief, she was a force to reckon with and was widely regarded as the ‘Iron Lady’ of India.
Born on November 14, 1889, his birthday is celebrated as ‘Children’s Day’ in India. He was fondly called “chacha Nehru” by children. Sunday, May 27, marks the 54th death anniversary of Nehru.
Highlights
Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru receiving his doctorate degree in law in Dublin. (Express Archives/Undated photo)
Speaking on the occasion, former president Pranab Mukherjee says, "Observations, comments on Jawaharlal Nehru can never come to an end." He adds, "He (Jawaharlal Nehru) is the architect of the modern democratic set up of India. India would have gone in the way many other newly liberated countries have gone but for his contribution to democracy and India’s democratic institutions. All of this under one Flag, one identity — Indian."
Speaking at the launch former vice president Hamid Ansari said:
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Pranab Mukherjee released a book on the first prime minister titled "Jawaharlal Nehru - An Illustrated Biography" at Speaker's Hall, Constitution Club in New Delhi along with Dr Manmohan Singh, who received the first copy. A special address by Hamid Ansari, accompanied the launch. The book has been edited by A Gopanna. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
A memorial tablet dedicated to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at its unveiling in West Germany. The text here in German translates to "In Memorium". Nehru had travelled to Germany on a state visit in 1956. (Express archives/photo undated)
Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari and former prime minister Manmohan Singh lay flowers at the samadhi of first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary at Shanti Van in New Delhi. (Express Photos by Renuka Puri)
Former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda paid tributes to Nehru.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah also paid tributes to the first prime minister.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Former chief minister of Delhi and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru. "He was the architect of the dream called India," she wrote on twitter.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also paid respects to Nehru. "My humble tributes to India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary," he wrote on twitter.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on twitter, addressing the first PM as "architect of modern India, foundation layer of myriad institutions, invaluable contributor in national movement, filled with democratic values and provider of speed, progress and advancement to India."
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Many Congress leaders are present at Shanti Van today to pay tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru at his samadhi. Seen here beside party chief Rahul Gandhi are former president Pranab Mukherjee (right), former prime minister Manmohan Singh (extreme right) and former vice president Hamid Ansari (extreme left). (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
West Bengal Chief Minister and president of the Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru. "Homage to the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary," she said on twitter.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru at Shanti Van (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning paid tributes to Nehru. In a tweet, Modi said, "Tributes to our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary."
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Congress president Rahul Gandhi pays homage to former prime minister and his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary at Shanti Van in New Delhi on Sunday, May 27. (Express Photos by Renuka Puri)