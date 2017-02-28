Javed Akhtar responds to Rijiju’s attack on Gurmehar Kaur, says ‘I know who is polluting your mind’

Javed Akhtar (File Photo) Javed Akhtar (File Photo)

Noted lyricist Javed Akhtar Tuesday responded to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju’s rhetorical question on Gurmehar Kaur, the daughter of a slain Army officer, saying, “I know who is polluting your mind.” Without directly referring to Rijiju, Akhtar tweeted, “I don’t know about her but Mr Minister I know who is polluting your mind.”

On Monday, Rijiju, had posted a slew of tweets, asking, “Who’s polluting this young girl’s mind?” He also said, “Some people say they need freedom in India. Listen to those people taking shelter in India after facing torture in neighbouring countries.” He also said that “freedom of expression is not a license to shout anti-national slogans in campuses. Criticise the government but don’t abuse the motherland”.

On Tuesday, the Delhi University student announced that she’s withdrawing from the Save DU campaign saying she’s ‘gone through enough’. Kaur has been in the eye of storm following her poster campaign on social media demanding an end to violence on campuses, allegedly by ABVP students.

I don’t about her but Mr Minister I know who is polluting your mind . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

“I’m withdrawing from the campaign. Congratulations everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say.. I have been through a lot and this is all my 20 year self could take :)” she tweeted this morning.

Kaur was an active part of the Save DU campaign following the clashes in Ramjas College last week where activists of the AVBP clashed with students after JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid were invited for a seminar at Ramjas College. A total of 26 people, including nine police personnel, were injured in the violence.

