After Gautam Gambhir, Javed Akhtar hits out at Shahid Afridi: ‘Could you see to it that Pak terrorists stop infiltration’

A day after Gautam Gambhir lashed out at Shahid Afridi for urging the United Nations to take action against India for the “appalling and worrisome” situation in Kashmir, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar on Wednesday slammed the former Pakistani cricketer. In a tweet, Akhtar asked Afridi to ensure that infiltration by Pakistani terrorists across the border ceases if he wanted to see a peaceful J&K without any human rights violations. Akhtar also asked the former captain to look into Pakistan Army’s support to separatists and demanded that terror training camps be shut down.

Dear Mr Afridi , since you want to see a peaceful JK sans any human rights violations could you please see to it that pak terrorists stop infiltrations n pak army stops supporting the separatists by closing down the training camps . It will greatly help in solving the problem — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 3, 2018

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Not averse to controversies, Afridi sparked the recent row after he condemned the recent clampdown on terrorists in the Kashmir Valley and urged the UN to intervene to stop the bloodshed. Reacting to Monday’s anti-terror operation in Kashmir where 13 militants were killed, Afridi tweeted, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”.

Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018

Within hours of the tweet, Afridi was slammed, not just within the cricket fraternity, but also by others. The best was reserved from fellow cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, who said UN in Afridi’s retarded dictionary meant “UNDER NINTEEN” and the former cricketer was just celebrating a dismissal of a no-ball. “Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!,” Gambhir, who will captain the Delhi Daredevils in IPL, said.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday night, Afridi clarified that he had respect for everyone and said ‘Innocent Kashmiris’ too had human rights. “We respect all. And this is an example as sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris,” he said.

We respect all. And this is an example as sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris. pic.twitter.com/DT5aF1wX8P — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

This is not the first time that Afridi has commented on Kashmir. While captaining Pakistan in World T20 in 2016, he had said “many people here are from Kashmir” prior to a contest in Mohali. He had also faced backlash from his own country in 2016 after he said that he was showered with more love in India than in Pakistan.

