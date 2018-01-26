Jats to join hands with Marathas, Patels on quota; meet in Delhi

All India Jat Aarakshan Sanghrash Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik announced Thursday that senior leaders of three communities – Jats, Marathas and Patels – would meet in New Delhi on February 25 to chalk out a strategy to join hands on the issue of reservation in government jobs and admission in educational institutions.

Malik told The Indian Express that a core committee of leaders from these communities would disclose their strategy on February 26, a day after the meeting. “We will try to ensure that the promises made to these communities by the governments are fulfilled,” said Malik.

The AIJASS leader also said that they would re-launch Jat agitation from February 18 to demand reservation in Haryana and central government jobs. “We will demand withdrawal of cases lodged in Haryana from 2010 to 2016 during the quota agitation,” he added.

