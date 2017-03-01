Jats to hold protest in Delhi on Thursday

Yashpal Malik, the president of the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) (File Photo) Yashpal Malik, the president of the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) (File Photo)

Agitating Jats in Haryana will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday in support of their various demands, including reservations in government jobs and educational institutes for the community. “Several Jats from Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital at 11 am on Thursday,” Yashpal Malik, the president of the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), which is spearheading the protest, said on Wednesday.

Watch what else is making news:

However, protests by Jats at different places in Haryana continued peacefully for over a month now. The paramilitary forces are keeping a vigil at many places in the state, officials said. Malik claimed that the protesters have started non-cooperation with the government and will not pay electricity and water bills and also the instalment of loans that they owe to the government. Jats will submit a memorandum on the quota issue to the President, he said, adding they also plan to gherao Parliament, the date for which will be announced during the Delhi demonstration.

Besides seeking quota in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, the demands of the Jats include release of those jailed during last year’s agitation, withdrawal of cases slapped during the protest and government jobs for the kin of those killed and injured while taking part in the stir. As many as 30 people were killed and property worth crores was damaged at many places in Haryana during last year’s Jat stir which had turned violent. Rohtak and some of its neighbouring districts, including Sonipat and Jhajjar, were the worst hit by the violence.