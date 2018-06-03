Jats threaten not to allow BJP rallies across Haryana

AIJASS chief Yashpal Malik addresses a rally in a Rohtak village Saturday. (Express photo) AIJASS chief Yashpal Malik addresses a rally in a Rohtak village Saturday. (Express photo)

Jat organisations have threatened not to allow any political rally of BJP across Haryana from August 15 onwards. This was announced Saturday by Yashpal Malik, president of Akhil Bhartiya Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (ABJASS), the umbrella organisation of various Jat organisations across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and New Delhi.

While addressing a rally in Jasia village of Rohtak, Malik accused the BJP government of not fulfilling their promises to grant reservation to Jats.

“From August 15 onwards, we shall not allow any political rally of Chief Minister or any other minister of BJP. Their place of political rallies shall be converted into our protest rally spots. There is a possibility that we resort to this protest even before August 16, in case BJP plans to hold a state-level event. We appeal that the Haryana government must apprise Supreme Court with all the facts and figures pertaining to Jat reservation issue at the earliest,” Malik said while addressing the gathering.

He said that from June 15 to August 15, Jat organisations shall be visiting each and every village, block, tehsil and district seeking support from other downtrodden sections of the society to bring them on a common platform against the state government.

Malik also announced that in the coming months, Jat organisations shall also be campaigning against BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan. He threatened to launch massive stirs against BJP in Haryana’s neighbouring states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi before the Lok Sabha 2019 polls

