Jats, Patels, Kapus don’t meet quota criteria, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo) Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo)

PEOPLE FROM Jat, Patel and Kapu communities cannot be provided reservation even after formation of the new National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) since the Constitution provides for reservation only for “socially and educationally backward classes”, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday.

“It is clearly written in the (new) Bill that only those who are socially or educationally backward will be considered for reservation. Be it Jat, Patel or Kapus (in AP and Telangana) — none of these communities come under these two categories, and as such cannot be provided reservation available for backward classes,” Paswan said.

These communities, the minister said, are “advanced — both socially and educationally”. Paswan said the only way to provide reservation to these communities is on the basis of economic backwardness. “But in that case many people from even upper castes will have to be included,” he said.

He rejected the Opposition’s criticism that the move aims at excluding certain castes from the benefits of reservation. He said opposition parties are “rattled with the support of backward classes” the BJP got in UP polls and are now “putting obstructions”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now