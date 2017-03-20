Jats demand stern action against ‘erring cops’

A day after the Jats clashed with the police at Fatehabad, the community leaders accused “some irresponsible police officers” of using force against the peaceful protesters and demanded stern action against them. Seeking formation of a government panel to probe the violence, the All-India Jat Aarkashan Sangarsh Samiti (AIJASS) said the panel must identify the erring police officers and punish them.

AIJASS president Yashpal Malik said “some irresponsible officers are behind the clash that took place yesterday.”

“Some irresponsible officers used force against peaceful protesters in a wrong manner which should be probed by a committee of the government,” he said.

He demanded stern action against the guilty officers for using force against the protesters.

He said the community members were proceeding peacefully towards Delhi, when “some police personnel and officers, under a well-planned strategy attacked the protesters.”

He said the community members will lodge a complaint with the police against their officers who used force to stop the Jats from moving towards Delhi.

Besides, an application will also be submitted to the National Human Rights Commission on the issue, he said.

Malik earlier met the injured people and enquired about their well-being.

He said the symbolic sit-ins by the Jats at various places in Haryana would continue.

Meanwhile, the Jats’ protests at different places in the state continued for the 51st day today.

The AIJASS is spearheading the ongoing quota stir in Haryana.

Besides the reservation for the Jats in government jobs and educational institutions, their demands also include the release of those jailed during the last year’s agitation, the withdrawal of cases slapped during the stir and the government jobs for the kin of those killed and injured in the agitation.

Eighteen police personnel, including an SP and a DSP, were among 35 injured yesterday when the Jat protesters clashed with police on being prevented from marching towards Delhi.

The protesters also allegedly set afire two police buses during the clash that took place in Dhani Gopal village on Sirsa-Hisar-Delhi national highway.

