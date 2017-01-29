Jats begin stir in Haryana, demonstrations peaceful

Members of Jat community sit on dharna demanding reservation in Faridabad on Sunday. Members of Jat community sit on dharna demanding reservation in Faridabad on Sunday.

Seeking reservation in government jobs for the community, members of Jat organisations today started their agitation in most districts of Haryana. The call for the fresh stir has been given by some Jat outfits, especially those owing allegiance to the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) headed by Yashpal Malik.

Members of the Jat community are staging peaceful dharnas at Ramayan village near the Hisar-Bhiwani railway track, Jolilath village on Sonipat-Gohana road, Jassia village on Rohtak Highway, Rasalwala Chowk in Jhajjar, Umrakheri village near Panipat-Shamli road, Bala village near Assandh road in Karnal, Malik told PTI.

“The agitation in Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Mewat districts of the state will begin from January 31,” Malik said, adding “the dharnas are peaceful…we are not blocking rail or road traffic”.

Violence in last year’s Jat stir claimed 30 lives and caused huge damage to property in the state. However, officials said Haryana this time has been put on maximum alert. Section 144 has already been imposed in sensitive districts including Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar and at other places as a precautionary measure, they said.

The assembly of five or more people in about 500 meters from national and state highways as well as railway stations in the city has been banned, officials said, adding paramilitary forces and state police personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain strict vigil.

“We are fully geared up to deal with any situation. Although the leaders of various agitating organisations have promised to hold dharnas in a peaceful manner, yet the administration is fully geared up to maintain law and order,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas said.

The Haryana government had sought 55 companies of paramilitary forces from the Centre besides deployment of 7,000 Home Guards in the state. Some companies of paramilitary forces have already reached Haryana, Niwas said.