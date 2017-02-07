Jat quota agitation 2016: Groups reject temporary jobs to kin of deceased

At a time when Jat outfits are staging dharnas across Haryana, other Jat and Khap factions have issued a warning to the government of carrying the agitation forward if it fails to accept their demands within 15 days. (Representational Image) At a time when Jat outfits are staging dharnas across Haryana, other Jat and Khap factions have issued a warning to the government of carrying the agitation forward if it fails to accept their demands within 15 days. (Representational Image)

At a time when Jat outfits are staging dharnas across Haryana, other Jat and Khap factions have issued a warning to the government of carrying the agitation forward if it fails to accept their demands within 15 days. They are demanding government jobs to the next kin of those who were killed during the February 2016 quota violence apart from “Aam Maffi” in the cases lodged in connection with the violence.

The government has given temporary jobs to the family members of some of the deceased but the agitators have rejected this, demanding permanent government jobs to them.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, AIJASS’s another faction head Hawa Singh Sangwan and spokesperson of Rastriya Sarv Jat Khap Panchayat Sube Singh Samain said that they would hold mahapanchayat in Jind on February 26 to announce the agitation, if their demands were not met by then. They said that they may even sit on dharnas in front of the Chief Minister’s residence apart from other ministers and MLAs.