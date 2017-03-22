Jat Stir: Protesters call off 12 dharnas; ‘symbolic’ dharnas to continue till demands are met

As per rough estimates, the recent agitation has cost Rs 200 crore to the state exchequer. Express As per rough estimates, the recent agitation has cost Rs 200 crore to the state exchequer. Express

Two days after Jat agitators reached a compromise with the Haryana government, the agitators called off 12 dharnas on Tuesday. However, they will continue with their ‘symbolic’ dharnas in Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar districts – which were epicentre of the current stir – for now.

The state executive of the All India Jat Aarakashan Sangharash Samiti (AIJASS), which has launched the current phase of the agitation, will meet on March 26 to decide on the fate of the dharnas. Sharing their views on the dharnas, local Jat leaders said that they are ready to march to Delhi in case of a “betrayal” by the government.

Even as a press release issued by the AIJASS on Tuesday stated that the symbolic dharnas to continue till acceptance of their demands, AIJASS president Yashpal Malik, however, said, “We have already initiated the process to end dharnas. On the remaining dharnas, there will be only few agitators from Wednesday.” Speaking to the The Indian Express, Malik said, “I have asked the agitators to reduce the size of dharnas just to the scale of being symbolic.”

Despite Malik’s assurances, the picture on the ground said a different story as thousands of agitators attended several dharnas on Tuesday.

Traffic remained disrupted for many hours on the National Highway number-71A connecting Panipat -Rohtak due to movement of protesters, who had gone to attend a dharna near Rohtak’s Jassia village. As per rough estimates, the recent agitation has cost Rs 200 crore to the state exchequer. Sources say that Rs 2 lakh daily had to be paid for deployment of each of the para military company during the stir.

“When the stir reached a climax on March 19, there were 125 companies of the para military forces,” said officials adding that the exact expenditure is yet to be calculated.

Demanding reservation in government jobs and withdrawal of the cases lodged in connection with the February 2016 quota violence, the Jat agitators had started dharnas from January 29.

Haryana forms panel to implement compromise with Jat agitators

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Tuesday said that the state government has formed a panel headed by Krishan Kumar Bedi, the Minister of State for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes. “The committee will keep a daily supervision on the action regarding their demands (of Jat agitators),” said Sharma. Apart from Bedi, Additional Advocate General Kuldeep Tiwari and Rohtak range IGP Navdeep Singh Virk from the government side and advocate SS Kharab representing the Jats will be members of the committee.

