Jat stir: Panel briefs Cabinet on agitators’ demands

Jats take out a rally on National Highway 71A; AIJASS national chief Yashpal Malik addresses

a dharna in Rohtak on Sunday. Express file photo Jats take out a rally on National Highway 71A; AIJASS national chief Yashpal Malik addressesa dharna in Rohtak on Sunday. Express file photo

Samiti (AIJASS) informed the state Cabinet Tuesday about the demands put forth by the Jat agitators, during a meeting held earlier.

The committee will be holding another meeting with the Jat representatives in the coming days. The Haryana Cabinet held a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Surajkund on Tuesday.

Watch What Else Is making News



The protests being held by the Jats in 19 districts entered its 17th day today.

The government had constituted a five-member committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary D S Dhesi to hold discussions with the representatives of AIJASS.

During a meeting held at Panipat, the Jats gave a list of seven demands to the committee. The committee informed the Cabinet that the Jat representatives wanted the government to fulfill demands like speeding up of the case pertaining to reservation, cancellation of cases against the Jats pertaining to the agitation in February last year and providing jobs to the families of the victims, on priority basis. As per sources, the committee informed that the talks with the Jats were inconclusive.