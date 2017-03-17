Jat stir: For 555 FIRs, cops file untraced reports in 216 cases

Protesters during a dharna at Jassia village in Rohtak on Sunday. Express photo Protesters during a dharna at Jassia village in Rohtak on Sunday. Express photo

QUESTIONING HARYANA police’s investigation into as many as 2,110 FIRs registered during the Jat quota stir in February last year, amicus curiae Anupam Gupta informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday that of the 555 FIRs registered in four districts, police have filed untraced reports in 216 cases.

Gupta told the court that according to reports sent by various district courts of the state, out of the 192 FIRs registered in Sonepat, police have filed untraced reports in 118 cases. Similarly, in 153 cases registered in Hisar, police have reported 29 as untraced. In Bhiwani, 63 FIRs were registered and untraced reports filed in 27 cases, in Jhajjar district, untraced reports were filed in 42 cases out of the 147 FIRs.

A division bench, comprising justices SS Saron and Darshan Singh, also expressed concern over the police presenting challan against only five accused in the Munak Canal damage case in Sonepat district. The court also said that it was a serious issue that instead of direct withdrawal of cases, the state government has chosen to file untraced reports. To this, Haryana government counsel, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, submitted that after examining such cases, he would apprise the court on April 6.

The SIT, headed by IG Mamta Singh, probing the alleged Murthal rape case, submitted its status report to the HC on Thursday. However, after going through it, Gupta said it was an eyewash. While directing SIT to submit a fresh report on April 6, the court handed over a letter to the Haryana government counsel for investigation as it mentions names of some of the accused. The court also dismissed the petition filed by Rohtak resident Ashvin, an accused in the FIR filed last year, for looting and setting ablaze Captain Abhimanyu’s house.

