Jat stir continues; govt says monitoring situation closely

The Jat agitation in Haryana seeking reservation in education and government jobs among other demands today entered its 16th day, even as the government said that it is closely monitoring the situation. Sit-ins and dharnas continued in many areas across the state and opposition INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala also addressed the protesters at some places including Charkhi Dadri.

The Haryana Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is meeting at Faridabad tomorrow, where the situation arising out of ongoing Jat stir issue is likely to be discussed.

Even though the sit-ins have remained peaceful so far, the Jat leaders have threatened to intensify stir after February 19 if their demands are not met.

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Ram Niwas, who is part of the government appointed committee of senior officers, today said the government is closely monitoring the situation.

“The situation so far has remained peaceful. The first meeting (with the Jat leaders) in Panipat was held in a cordial atmosphere and remained positive.

“A very good ground was prepared for the next round of talks, which will be held soon, and we are hopeful of very positive results,” Niwas told reporters here.

He said “all issues will be discussed with an open mind, but there is only one thing, whatever consideration will be there (whatever be the decision on demands of Jats) will be within the constitution and within the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court”.

Addressing dharnas in Sirsa and Charkhi Dadri today, Yashpal Malik, president of the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), which is spearheading the agitation, reiterating, “The ball is now in the government’s court. The dharnas will continue till our demands are met.”

He claimed that some ministers of the ruling BJP in the state are giving statements which are not helping the situation.

Besides seeking quota in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category, the demands of the Jats include the release of those jailed during last year’s agitation, withdrawal of cases slapped during the protest and government jobs for the kin of those killed and injured while taking part in the stir.

The BJP government in the state had earlier this week formed a five-member committee, headed by Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, to hold talks with the agitating Jats.

February 19 would be observed as ‘Balidan Divas’ at different places in the country in the memory of those who lost their lives during last year’s agitation, Malik said.

There is also a demand of action against BJP MP from Kurukshetra constituency Raj Kumar Saini for his alleged anti-Jat rants.