Jat stir: CBI registers two separate cases over alleged arson attack on Haryana Minister’s properties

CBI has registered two separate cases in connection with the alleged arson at Indus Public School and Haribhoomi Press in Rohtak during the Jat quota agitation in February last year. These properties reportedly belong to trusts run by Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu, CBI sources said.

The CBI move comes after the Centre referred the cases to it on February 6, 2017, nearly an year after the incidents. At least 30 people were killed and properties worth crores of rupees were destroyed in Haryana during the violent quota agitation by Jats in February, 2016.

Watch What Else is Making News

The protesters were seeking reservation in government jobs and educational institutes for the Jat community under the category of Other Backward Classes. It is alleged that some people gathered around the school in Rohtak on the evening of February 19. These people threatened the guard and ransacked the school.

On February 20, a mob of 100-150 people armed with oil cannisters and rods gathered around the school. They allegedly ransacked the property and put the building, school buses and other vehicles on the properties on fire.

In the complaint, the guard has named several individuals including some former village heads of the area. CBI has registered a case of rioting and arson against 10 persons on the basis of his statement.

Second FIR pertains to alleged arson at Haribhoomi Press in Rohtak which was also set on fire by a mob in the intervening night of February 19-20.

The FIR has been registered against eight persons on the basis of the statement of the manager of the press. It is alleged that a loss of around Rs 15.50 crore was caused by the alleged rioters.