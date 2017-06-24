Jat stir called off in Bharatpur after government’s assurance

Rajasthan Jat protests: The Agra-Bandikui rail route also got affected due to ongoing protests by the Jat community members. (Source: File/ANI photo) Rajasthan Jat protests: The Agra-Bandikui rail route also got affected due to ongoing protests by the Jat community members. (Source: File/ANI photo)

Stir by Jats demanding reservation for community members was called off in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Saturday after the state government’s assurance that it would consider including them in the OBC list. The decision came after a meeting between Jat leaders and state government officials at IG Bharatpur office. Secretary of social justice and empowerment department B L Jatawat handed over a letter to the Jat delegation led by Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh in which the state government has assured that the demands of Jat leaders would be considered.

“We are satisfied with the response of the state government which has assured us to consider our demand. The agitation was called off after the government assured us that it would take up the OBC commission’s report in the next cabinet meeting,” Singh told reporters.

He said the agitation was non-violent and the chief minister’s response to the stir was positive. Divisional Commissioner Subir Kumar, IG Alok Vashistha, Collector N K Gupta, SP Anil Tank and others were present at the meeting. The Jat members held a maha panchayat and began the stir on Thursday evening by blocking railway tracks demanding reservation for the community members of Dholpur and Bharatpur districts.

The agitation was intensified yesterday with thousands of members of the community blocking railway tracks and roads at more than 20 places in Bharatpur which affected train and vehicular movement in the area. A spokesperson of the North Western Railway said train services would resume soon.

