Jat stir call: Haryana seeks central forces during Amit Shah visit

The Haryana government has decided to seek 150 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) ahead of a scheduled visit by BJP chief Amit Shah on February 15, when the Jat community has announced an agitation. For the time-being, the police department has decided to stop giving leave to personnel.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express on Thursday that the government has sought CAPF companies which may stay in the state till February 18. “Let’s see to what extent MHA accommodates our request,” said the officer. Haryana IG Mamta Singh has confirmed the development.

The Akhil Bhartiya Jat Aarkashan Sanghrash Samiti (AIJASS) led by Yashpal Malik has announced that it will disrupt a bikers rally during Shah’s visit, scheduled to be held at Jind. The agitators have planned to reach Jind in tractor-trolleys.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, senior government and police officials are holding meetings to take stock of the developing situation. Senior police officers on Thursday also visited the venue of Amit Shah’s Jind rally.

AIJASS president Yashpal Malik had earlier told The Indian Express that they would oppose Shah’s rally because of “betrayal by BJP leaders with regard to their demands”.

The AIJASS has been demanding reservation in government jobs and admission in educational institutions apart from withdrawal of cases lodged in connection with the 2016 agitation which had turned violent.

