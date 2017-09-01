Only in Express
  • Jat reservation: Punjab & Haryana HC upholds quota provision, refers matter to Backward Class panel

Jat reservation: Punjab & Haryana HC upholds quota provision, refers matter to Backward Class panel

The reservation, however, has been kept in abeyance and the case has been referred to the Backward Class Commission which has been asked to prepare a report on the percentage of quota.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 1, 2017 4:17 pm
jat reservation verdict, Punjab haryana hc, jat quota judgement, haryana reservation hc verdict, quota haryana, jat agitation, indian express Punjab and Haryana High Court (File Photo)
Top News

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday upheld the provisions specified under the Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Act 2016, which ensures 10 per cent quota to six communities, including Jats. The reservation, however, has been kept in abeyance and the case has been referred to the Backward Class Commission which has been asked to prepare a report on the percentage of quota.

In February 2016, Haryana saw violent protests by the Jat community demanding reservation in jobs and educational institutions which brought the state to a halt. The agitation left many dead, injured many others.

The Haryana Assembly passed the Act in March 2016, carving out a new BC (C) category which included the communities of Jat, Jat Sikh, Muslim-Jat, Bishnoi, Ror and Tyagi. The Act provisioned for reservations to these.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. Y
    yash sehgal
    Sep 1, 2017 at 4:48 pm
    Kill people, burn property, rape women n get the reward of perennial reservation for ur arsonist children...what a beautiful thing is Indian Democracy...!!!
    Reply
  2. R
    Reddy
    Sep 1, 2017 at 4:41 pm
    India Shining
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 01: Latest News