Jat reservation: Punjab & Haryana HC upholds quota provision, refers matter to Backward Class panel

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday upheld the provisions specified under the Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Act 2016, which ensures 10 per cent quota to six communities, including Jats. The reservation, however, has been kept in abeyance and the case has been referred to the Backward Class Commission which has been asked to prepare a report on the percentage of quota.

In February 2016, Haryana saw violent protests by the Jat community demanding reservation in jobs and educational institutions which brought the state to a halt. The agitation left many dead, injured many others.

The Haryana Assembly passed the Act in March 2016, carving out a new BC (C) category which included the communities of Jat, Jat Sikh, Muslim-Jat, Bishnoi, Ror and Tyagi. The Act provisioned for reservations to these.

