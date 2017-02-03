Jat quota stir to hit capital from today

In Rohtak, where protests have already begun. Express photo In Rohtak, where protests have already begun. Express photo

The Jat quota agitation, which had been limited to Haryana so far — with districts such as Sonepat, Karnal and Jhajjar seeing “indefinite” protests and cities like Gurgaon witnessing only a day-long demonstration — will be extended to Delhi from Friday. Protests will continue through February.

“The demonstration in the capital will see participation of members of the Jat community who live in Delhi and want to express solidarity with Jats in Haryana, who have been protesting for the last one week,” said Yashpal Malik, president of the All India Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti.

The protests in the capital are scheduled to begin with a demonstration outside the Sub Divisional Magistrate’s office in Narela on Friday, followed by demonstrations in south Delhi on February 5, in Najafgarh on February 7, in Mundka on February 9, in Bawana on February 11, and in east Delhi on February 12. Demonstrations will also be staged in Dwarka on February 14, in Rohini on February 16, in Burari on February 18, and in Bijwasan on February 20.

“All these demonstrations will be peaceful, same as in Haryana so far, and will see no violence or road blocking,” assured Malik. “They will culminate with a copy of our memorandum being handed over to the SDM for consideration,” he added.

The Jat community has been demanding that all cases registered against protesters from the community during last year’s agitation in Haryana be “taken back” — as the accused were either held responsible for “crimes committed by members of other communities, or for crimes that were never committed”. The Jat community is also demanding compensation for families of those who lost their lives in the agitation last year, as well as government jobs for at least one member of each families.

In addition, protesters are demanding investigations against those who they believe are defaming their community, as well as immediate implementation of promises made to them by the Chief Minister after the agitations last year.