Jat quota stir: Protesters’ tractors, buses not to get Delhi entry

Jat protesters in Delhi

Ahead of the proposed Jat agitation on March 20, Delhi Police Thursday said it will not allow tractors, trolleys and private buses ferrying protesters to enter the national capital. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik held a meeting with senior officials on planning of a strategy to handle the agitation. The entire Delhi Police will be on its toes to monitor the situation and leaves of all officers have been cancelled, a senior police officer said.

Protesters in tractor, trolleys or private buses would not be allowed to enter Delhi and such vehicles will be impounded at the borders, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, the officer said.

Those with batons or some weapons will also not given entry to Delhi. Force with anti-riot equipment will be deployed at border areas of Delhi to keep a watch.

“They haven’t sought permission from us for the agitation. In case they do apply for permission, it will be examined,” the officer said.

Apart from Delhi Police, Rapid Police Force and other central paramilitary forces will be also be deployed as part of the arrangement, he added.

