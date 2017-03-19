Jat quota stir: Prohibitory orders in districts around NCR ahead of Delhi march

AIJASS president said they did not get an invitation for fresh talks. PTI AIJASS president said they did not get an invitation for fresh talks. PTI

In view of the call by Jat agitators to march to Delhi on Monday, authorities in Haryana have decided to curtail movement of tractor-trolleys by imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in parts of the state, especially in some districts in the NCR, including Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Gurugram.

The agitators have announced to move towards Delhi in their tractor-trolleys in an attempt to block all roads leading to the national capital to press for their demands. Talks between the agitators and state government had failed on Friday. No talks could take place on Saturday despite CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s announcement Friday that he would be in Chandigarh, Sonepat and Delhi the next day and that the Jat leaders could see him at any of these places.

All India Jat Aarakashan Sangharash Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik, who had alleged Friday that the CM had deceived them, said they did not get an invitation for fresh talks. “AIJASS executive committee has sought the intervention of the Central government. Talks are possible only then,” Malik said.

Malik also said authorities could not restrict movement of tractor-trolleys because they are registered vehicles. “The tractor-trolley owners have already managed fuel and they would certainly proceed towards Delhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the district administration in Rohtak and Jhajjar Saturday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting sale of liquor, carrying of firearms and other weapons, assembly of five or more persons near railway tracks and plying of tractor-trolleys carrying five or more persons on state and national highways. The ban would remain in place until further orders in Rohtak while restrictions would stay in place till March 21 in Jhajjar.

A government spokesperson said a limit of 10 litres has been imposed on refuelling of tractor-trolleys and directions issued to petrol pump owners to record details of drivers and vehicles. Open sale of petrol, diesel and other inflammable material has also been banned.

The spokesman said that pitching of tents along state and national highways has been prohibited and owners of dharamshalas, hotels and restaurants have been directed to maintain complete records of guests. The district administration in Jhajjar has stopped all Internet services and bulk messages through mobile service providers in the district till March 21.

