Jat quota stir: PIL urges Haryana government to prevent road blockade

A JIND advocate has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking directions to the Haryana government to ensure that the national as well as state highways and railway tracks across Haryana be not blocked by agitators seeking reservation. The public interest litigation filed by advocate Shakti Singh came up for hearing before a division bench, comprising justices TPS Mann and HS Madaan. The case has been adjourned to March 15 for the next hearing.

The petitioner has sought directions to the state Director General of Police to take appropriate action against the violators. The court was informed that during last year’s agitation for reservation, the public at large suffered difficulties and inconvenience and they were left stranded on the roads for a number of days along with their families.

The petitioner has also submitted that during last year’s agitation due to roads blockage, various essential services like ambulances carrying patients, supply of essential commodities like vegetables, milk, etc. were adversely affected. Even children could not go to school due to the blockage of roads.