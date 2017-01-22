Jat quota stir: No leave to cops in Haryana for now

On Friday, the AIJASS had announced to oppose BJP in Punjab polls for “atrocities” on Jats and “betrayal” with them over the quota promise in neighbouring Haryana. PTI Photo On Friday, the AIJASS had announced to oppose BJP in Punjab polls for “atrocities” on Jats and “betrayal” with them over the quota promise in neighbouring Haryana. PTI Photo

In view of the call of agitation by a prominent Jat organisation from January 29, the Haryana Police have cancelled leaves of all its personnel till further orders. The All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) led by Yashpal Malik has announced to hold indefinite dharnas in 19 districts to press for their demands, which include release of “inoncents” arrested in connection with the quota stir in February 2016.

“In view of agitation call given by AIJASS, leaves of all kinds except in emergent circumstances are stopped forthwith till further orders,” said ADGP (law and order) Mohammad Akil in a letter to all police officers across the state on Friday.

The state government and top police officers have already held a series of meetings to review the situation and preparedness to handle the stir.

On Friday, the AIJASS had announced to oppose BJP in Punjab polls for “atrocities” on Jats and “betrayal” with them over the quota promise in neighbouring Haryana.

The body had announced an appeal to the community members to support winnable candidates of AAP or Congress in Punjab.

Responding to Malik’s call, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Saturday, “Yashpal Malik was not doing any good by directly or indirectly politicising the issue of Jat reservation.”

He said as far as Jat reservation was concerned, the state government had enacted a law and now the issue was with the court.

Asked about the recommendations of Prakash Singh Committee, he said his government would consider only those recommendations that are worth considering and would act on these as it would deem fit.