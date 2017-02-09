HC bench to decide on whether to hear Jat reservation case

A DIVISION bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court, comprising justices SS Saron and Lisa Gill, would take a decision on Thursday on Yadav Kalyan Sabha’s application seeking their recusal from hearing petitions challenging reservation to Jats and five other communities in Haryana. The Sabha has alleged that since both judges, belonged to the Jat Sikh community which has a substantial population in Haryana, they should recuse from hearing the case as it involves reservation to the Jat Sikh community in Haryana.

Appearing for the Haryana government, senior Supreme Court advocate Jagdeep Dhankar said the Kalyan Sabha’s allegations were “contemptuous” and “targeted to handicap proceedings of the case”. He added that such statements have “mischievous potential to generate cascading effect” adding that now judges were being questioned on the basis of their caste and tomorrow it would be on the basis of region and religion. “It is the Haryana government’s firm stand that judges should not be seen through the prism of caste or gender,” submitted Dhankar.

Appearing for one of the petitioners, senior advocate VK Jindal submitted that the division bench should carry on hearing the case as the demand for recusal was not justified. But Sabha’s counsel PR Yadav clarified that since the case was of serious nature, the petitioner was just trying to save the integrity of the institution and did not have any intention of defaming the judicial system.

On May 26, the HC had put a stay on the Haryana government’s decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to Jats, Jat Sikhs, Ror, Bishnoi, Tyagi, Mulla Jat or Muslim Jat under the newly created Backward Class C category.