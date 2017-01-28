Jat quota stir: Haryana may ask Centre for law against blocking NH

Jat leaders outside the residence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Friday. Sahil Walia Jat leaders outside the residence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Friday. Sahil Walia

AT A time when Jat organisations are set to launch another phase of agitation, Haryana’s home department has proposed to take up the issue of framing a new law – to award stringent punishment to those who block national highways in protest – with the Centre. According to documents accessed by The Indian Express, the state home department has recently written to Haryana Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, mentioning that the issue “may be taken up with Government of India”.

Watch what else is making news:

The home department’s suggestion comes after the Prakash Singh Committee recommended such a law after investigating the role of officers in handling violence during the February 2016 Jat quota stir. In its report, the committee had observed that “there is a mindset in the state that road blockades and rail disruptions are a permissible non-violent form of protest”.

All the national highways were blocked during the February 2016 quota stir when the agitation had almost turned into caste violence. As many as 30 people were killed and over 300 injured apart from loss of private and public property worth several crores. The committee, headed by former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prakash Singh, had observed that such disruptions (blockade of road and rail tracks) hurt the country’s economy.

“It has a security angle, too. Central and state governments should take a firm stand that any disruption along the national highways or along the trunk railway routes shall not be permitted under any circumstances,” the committee has suggested in its report submitted to the BJP government last May. The committee had recommended that the Centre could enact a law on the subject with very stringent punishment for those violating it. “If the government drags its feet in the matter, the Supreme Court may consider laying down guidelines to fill the legislative vacuum,” maintained the committee in the report.

The chief secretary had sought comments from Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas on the recommendations of the committee. After taking the comments of the state police, the Haryana home department on December 30, 2016, wrote a letter to the chief secretary.

“Agree with the recommendation that the Government of India may enact a law on the subject of road blockage/rail disruption with very stringent punishment for those violating it,” the home department said in the letter. A top former police officer of Haryana says provisions are already there in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which may result in imprisonment ranging from one year to three years for blocking national highways.

“The problem arises when the protesters in large numbers stage dharnas on highways peacefully. Then police hesitate to use legal recourse against them,” he said. Former DGP’s recommendation Former UP DGP Prakash Singh, who had recommended a central legislation to tackle the blocking of national highways, told the Indian Express on Friday that there should be imprisonment of up to 10 years for those who block the highways “because the common man should not be forced to suffer because of their agitations”.

“Look at Manipur, where the national highway was kept blocked for about two months by a Naga group. Apart from Manipur’s Nagas, Jats, Marathas, Patels and others groups keep launching agitations. There is a need to look the matter seriously,” added Prakash Singh, who had been director-general of BSF and DGP of Assam Police, too.