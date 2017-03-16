Jat quota stir: Haryana govt invites leaders of agitators for meeting today

Jat protesters in Delhi last week. Express Jat protesters in Delhi last week. Express

AHEAD OF the Jat agitators’ proposed Delhi protest with tractor-trolleys on March 20, the Haryana government has invited leaders of the agitators for a meeting in Panipat on Thursday after forming a panel of ministers. All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik said they would take part in the talks but “will keep preparing for the Delhi protest”. “If the issue is not resolved, then we will certainly go to Delhi,” he announced.

However, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas on Wednesday said the Delhi government has imposed a ban on the entry of tractor-trolleys in the National Capital, keeping in view the call of agitators for the Delhi protest and after reviewing the situation at a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. He said the government has formed a three-member committee under the chairmanship of Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Kumar Bedi, and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Dr Kamal Gupta, would be other members of the committee.

A five-member committee of senior officers headed by Chief Secretary DS Dhesi has already held two meetings with the agitators.

They will also be members of the new high-level committee. He said elaborate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order in Haryana.

“As many as 49 companies of armed forces have reached the state and a total of 101 companies have been deputed in Haryana.”

Ram Niwas said fresh talks would be held with an open mind. The ministers’ panel will meet the Jat leaders at the Indian Oil Refinery Guest House in Panipat where two previous rounds of talks were held. The Jat agitators have already warned that they would not hold talks with the government after March 17.

They have planned to “block” all roads leading to the National Capital on March 20 with a cavalcade of tractor-trolleys and bullock carts. However, they have not given any formal call to block the roads but believe that their move would automatically clog the Delhi roads.

The protesters are demanding withdrawal of cases lodged in connection with the February 2016 quota violence apart from reservation in government jobs. The current phase of agitation was launched on January 29.

