Jat quota stir: Dharnas peaceful, Haryana govt says DCs can invoke NSA if necessary

EVEN AS Jat protesters are holding peaceful dharnas, the Haryana government has given powers to deputy commissioners to exercise powers given under the National Security Act, 1980, if required, to deal with the protesters.

On the call of All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) the agitation remained peaceful across the state on the third day, too. The samiti has launched agitation demanding withdrawal of cases lodged against the youths in connection with the February 2016 Jat quota stir, which had turned violent.

A senior officer of the state administration told the Indian Express that the similar powers were given to the deputy commissioners in 2016 also to deal with the protesters. The Act empowers the authorities to detain a person to prevent him/her from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, or the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community.

Meanwhile, the Jat samiti has alleged that the Haryana government has imposed “undeclared” curfew in the state adding that the officers were threatening their members not to hold dharnas. “Despite the efforts of government officers, not only Jats but people from other communities are also reaching to the dharnas,” said K P Singh Dahiya, a senior leader of the samiti.

The samiti said that the khap leaders have extended support to their agitation by reaching to the dharnas across the state on Tuesday.