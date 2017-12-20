Jat quota stir: CBI’s first chargesheet names two in minister house attack case

Rapid Action Force personnel at the Jat stir protest site in Rohtak. (Source: Express/File) Rapid Action Force personnel at the Jat stir protest site in Rohtak. (Source: Express/File)

The CBI has filed its first chargesheet in connection with violence during the February 2016 agitation demanding reservation for the Jat community. The chargesheet was filed against two persons for allegedly ransacking and setting on fire the Rohtak residence of Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu Singh.

The agency has stated in the chargesheet that Virender Singh and Mohit Sindhu from Kheri Sadh village in Rohtak were part of a mob that set fire to the minister’s house in Sector 14 of Rohtak city and allegedly tried to kill his family members on February 19, 2016.

The agency has charged the accused with offences of attempt to murder, rioting, dacoity, damage to property, arson, house trespass and obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty.

Sources said the chargesheet has been filed in the court of special judicial magistrate at Panchkula. This is the first chargesheet by the CBI in five cases handed over to it by the Haryana government.

The February stir by Jats for reservation saw large-scale violence and arson and claimed several lives.

It was with the arson at Abhimanyu’s house that the stir took a violent turn.

