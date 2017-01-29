Jat quota stir begins today

A day ahead of launch of Jat quota stir in Haryana, the state government Saturday sought 20 more companies of central forces to maintain law and order in the state during the proposed agitation from Sunday. Earlier, the state had sought 55 companies of central forces from the Centre and 37 of them have already been allotted to the state, who are being deployed to different parts of the state.

Watch what else is making news:

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (home) Ram Niwas said Saturday that special vigil was being kept in those areas that were affected during the previous agitation. Meanwhile, the police and paramilitary forces have staged flag marches in many towns to maintain law and order. The government has also appointed duty magistrates for different areas to deal with the situation.

Demanding the release of “innocent” youths arrested in connection with February 2016 stir, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti headed by Yashpal Malik has announced to hold dharnas in 19 districts from January 29. The agitators have assured to hold the dharnas peacefully.

The local administration at many places in Haryana, including Rohtak and Sonipat, have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC. Rohtak was the epicentre of agitation during the February 2016 stir. The police have announced to install nakas at all entry points of the Rohtak town to prevent entry of anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, a group of Jat leaders headed by Hawa Singh Sangwan has announced to hold a rally at Jind on February 26 if their demands were not met by then. The Jat leaders have been pressing for “aam maffi” of the people booked and arrested in connection with the 2016 stir.