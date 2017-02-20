Jat quota stir: ‘Balidan Diwas’ peaceful; talks with Jat leaders today

AIJASS national chief Yashpal Malik addresses a dharna . Express AIJASS national chief Yashpal Malik addresses a dharna . Express

‘BALIDAN DIWAS’, observed by Jats across Haryana on Sunday, concluded peacefully with Jats even deploying horse-riders to manage the traffic and keep an eye on the crowd. “We had hired drones also to keep an eye on the protesters but the company concerned did not deploy the same because of fear of the administration,” said Raj Singh, a Jat leader involved in the management of the dharna affairs.

“The CID had submitted a report to the government that the Jat agitators might have weapons. They just wanted to defame the agitators. All such reports proved fake today. What more proof do they (the government) need than today’s peaceful protests despite huge gathering?,” said Ashok Balhara, Haryana in-charge of All India Jat Aarakshan Sanghrash Samiti (AIJASS), adding that the stir would continue till their demands were accepted.

“There was no police presence in an eight-km radius near the main dharna venue in Jassia village on our request because we were capable to keep the agitators disciplined with the help of hundreds volunteers,” he said. “Sometimes, the presence of cops lead to unnecessary confrontations with the agitators,” he added. Jat leaders termed the response to their dharnas as “unprecedented.” “I am unable to recall such response to any stir in the history of Haryana,” said Yashpal Malik, national president of AIJASS.

“This is the largest ever agitation of Jats in Haryana,” said Dalip Singh, 75, who came from neighbouring Pakshma village to Jassia of Rohtak district to attend the event. ‘Balidan Diwas’ was observed at the Jat nyay dharnas in 20 districts in remembrance of those who died during the February 2016 quota stir violence. As many as 31 persons had died, including 16 Jats.

There were long lines of tractor-trolleys on NH71-A, which connects Rohtak to Panipat-Chandigarh, near Jassia village. Heavy police force, including paramilitary forces, was deployed across the state. Traffic on NH71-A, which connects Rohtak to Panipat, was diverted because of movement of protesters. Women reached dharna venues singing songs in support of the quota stir. How can we rest when our sons are in jails,” said Santosh Devi, 60, who came from Baland village of Rohtak district.

Govt panel to meet Jat leaders

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that as per reports received, peace and harmony was prevailing in the state and the organisers of dharnas had promised to conduct demonstrations in a peaceful manner.

He said talks would be held between the Jat leaders and a government-appointed panel in Panipat today, and that “their demands would be fulfilled within the scope of the law.” He also expressed hope that the matter would be resolved soon. Meanwhile, Internet services have been restored in Sonipat, Rohtak and other parts of the state.