Jat protest: Security stepped up, roads to remain open, says DGP

Haryana DGP K P Singh on Sunday said security has been stepped up and all highways and other roads passing through the state will remain open so that students do not face any problems in the wake of Jat protester. All security measures have been taken, so that people, especially students who are appearing in the CBSE Board examinations on March 20, may travel through the state without any fear, he said.

“Security measures have been put in place at examination centres so that students and their guardians may not face any problem,” the DGP said in an advisory issued at Chandigarh on Sunday.

In view of the Jats threatening to “choke” Delhi on Monday and ghearo Parliament, he said ban had been placed on plying tractor-trolleys to Delhi, besides using tractor-trolleys as a means of transport in Haryana and Delhi.

He advised the people to not ply on tractor-trolleys to avoid facing any inconvenience.

Singh said strict security measures had been put in place throughout the state and assured that the police were making all endeavours to ensure that peace prevails in Haryana.

Meanwhile, Haryana remained on alert in view of the Jat body’s plan to march to Delhi on Monday and gherao Parliament over their demands.

Besides seeking quota, the demands of the Jats include release of those jailed during last year’s agitation, withdrawal of cases slapped during the protest and government jobs for the kin of those killed and injured while taking part in the stir.

The Jats have been sitting on dharna in various parts of Haryana since January 29.

