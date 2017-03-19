Jat quota protest tomorrow: Section 144 around Delhi NCR, restrictions on metro and traffic movement; here are the places to avoid

A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place in Delhi ahead of the Jat quota protest A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place in Delhi ahead of the Jat quota protest

With massive protests planned in and around Delhi by Jat leaders demanding reservation for the community, the city police and administration sprung into action to ensure that it passes off peacefully without any incidents of violence. The Delhi Police announced closing of a number of routes for the general public and restrictions on entry of people in the Lutyens area, which houses the Parliament. Apart from this, it also issued directions to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to curtail metro services outside the city limits. Trains to places like Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Noida will be stopped from Sunday 11:30 pm till further notice.

The restrictions imposed on movement of traffic, general public and metro trains will impact thousands of commuters. The Haryana Police also imposed Section 144 in several districts of NCR, including Rohtak and Gurgaon, as the protesters have threatened to enter Delhi on tractor-trolleys and block all the highways leading to the capital city. The announcement was made after talks between the state government and protests failed.

Routes to avoid inside the city limits

According to the advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police, from 8 pm on Sunday, the following routes will be completely closed for general public:

Kamal Ataturk from Race Course Metro Station to R/A Panchsheel Marg/Niti Marg ( Ashok Hotel R/A)

Safdarjung Road from Aurbindo Chowk to R/A GKP

Kautilya marg from Samrat R/A to Niti Marg, Kautilaya T Point Near Bihar Bhawan

From Teen Murti to Gole Methi round about

Zakir Hussain Road for the commuters coming from Nizamuddin to India Gate

From 11 am on Sunday, these entry points will be closed and for commuters who wish to travel from South Delhi to Central Delhi, only the Ring Road will be open:

From Ring Road to San Martin Marg

Amrita Shergill from Lodhi Road

Max Mullar Mag from Lodhi Road

Arch Bishop Macarious from Lodhi Road

All lanes leading to Panchkuiya Road except Mandir Marg, RK Ashram Marg & Hospital Road

In New Delhi district, where the Parliament building, President’s estate among other important structures are located, proper verification and checks will be undertaken before allowing entry.

Only these persons will be allowed to enter the New Delhi district after 11 pm on Sunday:

Bonafide residents

Employees working in various offices situated in the area of New Delhi District

Emergency services

Candidates coming to attend interview/examination in the area of New Delhi District.

Ambulance, Hearse Van, Fire Brigade

Buses of School children

Those who had come to this area for some work

Restriction on movement of Metro trains

The services to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including 12 stations within the city, will be terminated till further orders. The restrictions will come into effect late Sunday evening. As of now, there has been no announcement from the companies allowing their employees to work from home.

These are the routes on which Delhi metro trains will not operate:

Guru Dronacharya to Huda City Centre

Kaushambi to Vaishali and Noida Sector 15 to Noida City Centre

Sarai to Escorts Mujesar

Entry and exit routes of the following stations will be closed from 8 pm on Sunday:

Rajiv Chowk

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

Udyog Bhawan

Lok Kalyan Marg

Janpath

Mandi House

Barakhamba Road

RK Ashram Marg

Pragati Maidan

Khan Market

Shivaji Stadium

The security arrangements by Delhi Police are put in place keeping in mind how the law and order situation spiraled out of control in Haryana last year. The Jat quota protests caused a huge damage to infrastructure. From areas like Murthal, reports of mass rapes had also surfaced. After the protests were withdrawn, the Parkash Singh committee, which was set up to investigate the lapses in official response to the violence, had estimated a total loss of around Rs 20,000 crore in Haryana. Other estimates also suggested that after including various north Indian states like Punjab, Uttar Pradersh, Rajasthan, etc., the amount of losses went up to over Rs 34,000 crore. To avert any such situation, a three-tier security arrangement has been put in place in Delhi with 110 companies of external forces assisting the police.

