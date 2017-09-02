Jat quota: Not happy with HC decision, says Yashpal Malik

Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti president Yashpal Malik (File) Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti president Yashpal Malik (File)

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti president Yashpal Malik said they are not happy with the Punjab and Haryana High Court decision on Jat quota as “it has continued stay on the reservation”.

“We are not happy at all. The community members were eagerly waiting for justice. But, after the recent court order, we are still waiting for the same. The hearing in the case was completed in February 2017 but still the court has given time till March 2018 to submit a report on this issue. We feel such a report could have been sought earlier,” Malik told The Indian Express.

“Now, we urge the government to take action for submission of this report within one month without waiting for March,” Malik said, adding they would take out a rally in Jhajjar on September 3 to press for their demand of reservation in government jobs and release of those arrested in connection with violence during the quota stir in February 2016.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App