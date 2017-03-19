Latest News
  • Jat quota agitation: Protesters clash with police in Fatehabad, set two buses on fire

Many were injured in the clash including women, journalists and a deputy superintendent of police.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 19, 2017 2:23 pm
The police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse those headed towards the protest venue. (Source: Google Maps)

A day ahead of their planned march to Delhi, protesters taking part in the Jat quota agitation clashed with security personnel in Fatehabad district, setting fire to two buses. The police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse those headed towards the protest venue. Many were injured in the clash including women, journalists and a deputy superintendent of police.

More details awaited

