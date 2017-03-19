Jat quota agitation: Protesters clash with police in Fatehabad, set two buses on fire

The police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse those headed towards the protest venue. (Source: Google Maps) The police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse those headed towards the protest venue. (Source: Google Maps)

A day ahead of their planned march to Delhi, protesters taking part in the Jat quota agitation clashed with security personnel in Fatehabad district, setting fire to two buses. The police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse those headed towards the protest venue. Many were injured in the clash including women, journalists and a deputy superintendent of police.

More details awaited

