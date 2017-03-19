After meeting CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Jat leaders postpones protest

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Jat reservation process at centre will begin after appointment of chairman and members of National Commission for Backward Classes.” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Jat reservation process at centre will begin after appointment of chairman and members of National Commission for Backward Classes.”

In a big relief to Delhi Commuters, the Jat community has postponed their Monday’s protest in the national capital. Demanding reservation for their community in government jobs and educational institutions, Jat groups had given a call for a Delhi siege and protests outside Parliament. Thousand of Jat protesters were expected to reach the national capital for the agitation and elaborate security arrangement were made to stop them. However, after a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the protesters suspended their agitation.

While the Jats have been on a sit in protest and stir for around 50 days at Jantar Mantar and in nearing Haryana, the protest was expected to take the shape of an agitation on Monday. However, a day before the mass protests, some Jat agitators on Sunday turned violent in Haryana’s Fatehabad district and pelted stones on policemen. They also set two buses on fire and injured several policemen in the process including DSP Gurdyal Singh.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar with union ministers PP Choudhray ,Virender singh and Jat leader Yaspal Malik during the Meeting at Haryana bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

“It is not an issue of arm twisting. We had already agreed that there should be reservation in Haryana for the Jat community and four other communities. We have completed our work. The issue is pending in High Court. In the Centre, the issue is pending. We will complete that also. During the agitation last year, there were some incidents of violence. We have assured that the cases will be relooked. Broadly, the Jat community should get justice…we have decided on this. I feel that for giving justice these things had to be done by the government and we have done it,” Khattar said.

About the incident of violence at Fatehabad, the chief minister said ,”We have received preliminary information of the incident. An enquiry will be conducted. Action will be taken against anyone found guilty. When there is a big agitation, some big and small incidents do take place. We have taken care of this incident and will ensure that what happened in Fatehabad is not repeated anywhere.Everyone knows about what happened last time. When an incident takes place, instead of looking back there is a need to analyse it and then look forward.”

Calling off the march towards Delhi, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) Chairperson Yashpal Malik during the press conference said, “We have reached a consensus with Union Ministers Chaudhary Birender Singh and PP Chaudhary and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana minister Krishan Bedi on five-demands”.

“The government shall give complete justice to Jat community. We assured government that our March 20 plan of marching towards Delhi in tractor-trolleys has been postponed. We shall not come to Delhi tomorrow. The government has assured us that they shall fulfill our demands in a time-bound manner,” he added.

The AIJASS chairperson further stated that,”In Haryana, from Palwal to Sirsa, and Ambala to Mahendergarh – I shall be visiting all the protest sites but it will take me 5-6 days to go to all the protest sites and hold talks with our people sitting on those sites. We shall call off protests at most of these places by March 26. Symbolic protests headed by Jat reservation committee leaders shall continue at some places in Haryana.”

“Jats got reservation in nine states for the last 20 years. In Haryana Jats got reservation in 1991 and it was finished by Bhajan Lal government in 1994 due to politics of revenge. You think that community in reservation for last 20 years in nine states and it should not get reservation in the Centre. Is it a correct thing? Because the media is making a fool to everybody that the Jats asking reservation. We are not asking reservation. We are telling we got reservation in states for last 20 years and we are not getting reservation at Centre and the reservation has been given in Centre before one day of election. It was making fool for the vote. It was the policy of the government. Jats are not asking just like Patels, just like Marathas who are not in the state list. Our commissions of states has given reservation. In Haryana Jats get three time reservation 1991 to 94, 2013 to 2015 and again 2016 for some months. You can see. Same Bill has been passed for EBC in Haryana and same Bill for SBC. SBC has been stayed by the court and EBC is enjoying. This is partiality by court,” Malik added.

At the end of the press conference CM Khattar said,”Finally I would like to appeal to public, to people of Haryana, to youth through the media that they should co-operate to maintain peace and harmony in the state and appeal to mediapersons to have your job in favour of in welfare of nation and country and the state and the people.”

