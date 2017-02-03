Jat quota agitation in Delhi beginning today: Here’s all you need to know

Jat protesters at a dharna in Jassia village Tuesday. Express photo Jat protesters at a dharna in Jassia village Tuesday. Express photo

In 2016, the Jat quota agitation shook Haryana as demand for reservation took a violent turn killing 30 people and injuring 300. However, it remained limited to Haryana. The next phase of agitation that began on January 29 however, bears a look completely opposite to that of last year. The state had sought 75 companies of central forces from the Centre to maintain law and order. Haryana’s additional chief secretary (home) Ram Niwas said Saturday that special vigil was being kept in those areas that were affected during the previous agitation. While the protest last year was for reservations, this year the protesters come with a different agenda: that of “aam maffi.”

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti headed by Yashpal Malik has announced to hold dharnas in 19 districts from January 29. The protests will start in Delhi from today.

What is “aam maffi”?

After the violent protests of 2016, over 2100 cases were lodged against agitators. The current protest seeks withdrawal of all of these cases in “aam maffi” which can be loosely translated as collective pardon. The Jat leaders in the state recognise the fact that issue of reservation in government jobs is currently being heard by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and that the state government has a limited role into it. However, they feel that they can mobilise community members on the issue of criminal cases as, directly or indirectly, thousands of families are connected to the accused. That’s why the community leaders have raised the demand of “aam maffi” citing the example of many other states including Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Mizoram “which have offered relief to the accused of agitation-related violence”.

“Not only Jats but even non-Jats were booked in connection with the February 2016 violence. We demand the withdrawal of cases lodged against all, across caste lines, to close this chapter,” says Yashpal Malik, president of the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) which has given the call for the fresh agitation. The Jat community is also demanding compensation for families of those who lost their lives in the agitation last year, as well as government jobs for at least one member of each families. In addition, protesters are demanding investigations against those who they believe are defaming their community, as well as immediate implementation of promises made to them by the Chief Minister after the agitations last year.

What will the protests be like in Delhi?

The Jat quota agitation had been limited to Haryana so far, with districts such as Sonepat, Karnal and Jhajjar seeing “indefinite” protests and cities like Gurgaon witnessing only a day-long demonstration. From February 3, it will be extended to Delhi. The demonstration in the capital will see participation of members of the Jat community who live in Delhi and want to express solidarity with Jats in Haryana, who have been protesting for the last one week,” Malik said. The protests in the capital are scheduled to begin with a demonstration outside the Sub Divisional Magistrate’s office in Narela on Friday, followed by demonstrations in south Delhi on February 5, in Najafgarh on February 7, in Mundka on February 9, in Bawana on February 11, and in east Delhi on February 12. Demonstrations will also be staged in Dwarka on February 14, in Rohini on February 16, in Burari on February 18, and in Bijwasan on February 20. “All these demonstrations will be peaceful, same as in Haryana so far, and will see no violence or road blocking,” assured Malik. “They will culminate with a copy of our memorandum being handed over to the SDM for consideration,” he added.

What are the precautions that the state has taken?

Disciplined agitators have replaced unruly mobs in this phase of agitation. The government has sought a large number of forces from the centre in order to maintain peace while the protests are underway. Not only have physical protection measures been taken, but precautions in terms of speeches have also been kept in mind. The protesting Jats are also fighting under the single leadership of Yashpal Malik, president of the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) for a singular, united and peaceful protest. Last February, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had to call over 100 Jat leaders, including khap chiefs, for talks over the quota demand. Then, the youths had gone out of control as different Jat groups tried to show their strength. Political leaders were giving inflammatory speeches on caste lines and the government was not able to control them which gave enough ammunition to antisocial elements to turn the agitation into a caste violence that left 30 dead and over 300 injured. But, this time, the government seems alert. Even those BJP leaders, who support reservation for Jats, are exercising restraint while making statements.

