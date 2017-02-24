Jat protests: AIJASS rejects proposed four-member panel, to intensify stir

The Jat body took the decision following a meeting chaired by its president Yashpal Malik at Jassia village in Rohtak on Friday. (Express Photo) The Jat body took the decision following a meeting chaired by its president Yashpal Malik at Jassia village in Rohtak on Friday. (Express Photo)

The Jat organisation spearheading the stir in Haryana for quota in government jobs and educational institutions for them, today decided against talking to the government for setting up a panel to resolve their grievances. The All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti (AIJASS) decided against participating in formation of the proposed four-member panel saying the panel is to have no powers to redress their grievances.

“The four-member committee is to have no powers to take any decision. Under such circumstances the Jats reject the formation of the committee and will not go for any dialogue with the government,” he said vowing to intensify the stir.

Following talks with Jat leaders on February 20, a five-member panel of Haryana Chief Secretary D S Dhesi had decided to constitute a four-member committee to resolve various issues, including withdrawal of criminal cases, lodged against Jats during the stir last year.

The proposed panel was to have two members each from Jats and the government, but Malik decided to back out of the talks for its formation saying the government is discriminating against them and is not in favour of giving justice to them.

“In future we will not hold any talks with such a committee either which has no powers with it,” he said.

“Talks with government are now only possible if the state government accepts our demands and do justice to Jats,” he said.

“The BJP government in Haryana is conspiring to save some persons of its party, including its MP Raj Kumar Saini for instigating people of the state against Jats,” he alleged.

Seeking immediate action against police officers – DSP Anil Yadav, DSP Amit Bhatia, and Inspector Manoj Verma – for ordering acting against “peaceful protesters” at the Government College, Nekiram at Rohtak during the stir last year, Jats sought immediate arrest of some BJP leaders and workers including Saini, Sanjeev Rana, Rajeev Rana, Ravinder Dhiman, Raju Kaushik and Shailender Rajput.

He said the state government has failed to take any action against many of the BJP leaders and workers for indulging in the violence during last year.

“Under a well-planned conspiracy, BJP leaders and many party workers had attacked Jats during the last year violence, but no action has been taken against them,” he said.

He also demanded a CBI probe into the conspiracy of BJP leaders and workers who were responsible for instigating Jats. He said the government is merely making false promises of withdrawing cases against them.

He also urged the Centre to ask the Khattar government to do justice with the Jat community.