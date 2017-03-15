Jat protest march in Delhi: Centre in touch with us, says Manohar Lal Khattar

CM Manohar Lal Khattar CM Manohar Lal Khattar

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday expressed hope that the issue of Jat agitation would be resolved in a peaceful manner even as there is a protest planned on March 20. Khattar said in New Delhi that with a view to maintain peace, the Centre has been liaisoning with all quarters concerned and the state government had made all necessary arrangements. “No problem will arise,” he added. “An appeal had been made to the people sitting on ‘dharnas’ in the state and the issues could be resolved by sitting across the table,” said the CM.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He said the officers of the state government had already held two rounds of meetings under the chairmanship of chief secretary DS Dhesi and the matter could only be solved through dialogue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now