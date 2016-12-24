Jat Nyay Yatra begins in Haryana

ABJASS chairman Yash Pal Malik addresses a rally in Rohtak on Friday. Express ABJASS chairman Yash Pal Malik addresses a rally in Rohtak on Friday. Express

The Akhil Bharatiya Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (ABJASS) on Friday started the Jat Nyay Yatra, which will pass through different districts of Haryana, to demand reservation for Jats. Samiti members will start protests in all the districts from January 29 onwards. Further course of action was discussed at Garhi Sampla in Rohtak district during the 114th birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh. ABJASS chairman Yash Pal Malik presided over the event.

The samiti members decided that they will hold a rally on January 8 on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Chotu Ram. A meeting of the executive members of the samiti will be held on January 15 where details of the protests will be chalked out. The protests will start from January 29 and will continue till the demand for reservation is fulfilled.

During the meeting, the teams will be constituted for the elections in Uttar Pradesh. Malik said their members will go to different places in UP to create awareness among people about how the BJP did not fulfill its promise of giving reservation.

He said they will appeal to the people not to vote for the BJP in the Assembly elections.

Malik added that their demands, which were accepted by the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar this year, were not fulfilled. He said following the agitation, the Haryana government had assured that reservation will be given.

The samiti is also demanding that the cases registered against the Jats for their role in the agitation should be taken back. Further, compensation and jobs should be given to the family members of those who were killed.