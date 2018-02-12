Jat leaders cancel February 15 Jind rally

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

After a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) on Sunday decided to cancel a parallel rally in Jind on February 15, the day when BJP President Amit Shah is set to launch a motorbike rally. BJP President Amit Shah’s bike rally will be held on February 15 with one lakh motorists in Harayana’s Jind. AIJASS chief Yashpal Malik told IANS that the association has decided to cancel the parallel rally on February 15. He said that Jat leaders will observe February 18 as “Balidan Divas”.

The decision came after a discussion between Khattar and AIJASS chief Yashpal Malik. Union Minister Birender Singh, a senior leader from the Jat community, a delegation of Jat leaders and some government officials were present in the meeting held at Haryana Bhawan.

Khattar has assured Jat leaders to withdraw all FIRs that were registered in connection with the violence during Jat quota stir in February 2016. In a press statement, the minister said that it will provide data of status of various classes to a State Backward Classes Commission on or before March 31 to expedite a decision on reservation issue. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the government to provide data of status of various classes to a State Backward Classes Commission till March 31.

