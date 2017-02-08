JAT QUOTA STIR: Students’ bike rally today

IN A fresh challenge for security agencies, a group of college students have planned to join the quota stir in Rohtak Wednesday. (Representational Image) IN A fresh challenge for security agencies, a group of college students have planned to join the quota stir in Rohtak Wednesday. (Representational Image)

IN A fresh challenge for security agencies, a group of college students have planned to join the quota stir in Rohtak Wednesday. The intelligence agencies have alerted the government to resolve the issue through dialogue soon before it takes a serious turn.

In February 2016, the agitation had turned violent when the students had taken to the street after the police resorted to lathicharge. Till now, the students and youths have largely maintained a distance from the stir that has seen significant participation from elders and women at the dharnas. Sources say a group of students had recently announced to boycott classes Wednesday but security agencies are on alert keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue. Meanwhile, a message is being circulated on WhatsApp as an “invitation for a peaceful bike rally.” As per the message, the students and youths will gather in front of Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at 9 am on Wednesday to reach the dharna venue in Jassia village of Rohtak district.

Krishan Lal Hooda, Rohtak district president of All India Jat Aarakashan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), said they were aware of the students’ plan but had “no link with such a call.”