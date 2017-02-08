‘Warn JCB owners not to lend help in Jat stir’

IN VIEW of the ongoing Jat reservation agitation, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tohana, has directed the Executive Officer, Municipal Council, to hold a meeting with all JCB machine operators and warn them that in case their JCBs are used to uproot trees or dig roads, they would invite stern action against themselves and their vehicles would be impounded. (Representational Image) IN VIEW of the ongoing Jat reservation agitation, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tohana, has directed the Executive Officer, Municipal Council, to hold a meeting with all JCB machine operators and warn them that in case their JCBs are used to uproot trees or dig roads, they would invite stern action against themselves and their vehicles would be impounded. (Representational Image)

IN VIEW of the ongoing Jat reservation agitation, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tohana, has directed the Executive Officer, Municipal Council, to hold a meeting with all JCB machine operators and warn them that in case their JCBs are used to uproot trees or dig roads, they would invite stern action against themselves and their vehicles would be impounded. The SDM, who was presiding over a meeting with officers in Tohana Tuesday, also directed them to ensure proper coordination and remain alert to deal with any eventuality. While reviewing the activities of Transport Department, he directed the officers not to allow night halt of buses in villages till the agitation continues.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

He also directed the officers of the forest department to keep their staff on alert and in case of felling of trees, make necessary arrangements for electric saws and tractor trolleys. He also instructed the officers of health department to make necessary arrangement of healthcare facilities.