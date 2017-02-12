Jat agitation: Sudden surge in protestors at Jassia village in Rohtak

Jat protesters at a dharna in Jassia village. (File photo. Express) Jat protesters at a dharna in Jassia village. (File photo. Express)

Thousands of protesters seeking fulfillment of their demand for reservation have started converging at village Jassia in district Rohtak where Jats were already sitting on dharna for the past fortnight taking the district administration by surprise. The roads leading from Rohtak to Jassia, which is around 12 kilometres from Rohtak, were completely choked with the sudden surge of protestors coming to the spot in tractor-trolleys, buses, cars and two-wheelers. The Jats are holding protests across Haryana seeking fulfillment of their demands including reservation as well as compensation and jobs to families of those who were killed during the protest held last year. They are also demanding that all the cases registered against the Jats should be cancelled.

While the protestors, including women, children and the elderly are so far peacefully going to Jassia, some of them are carrying national flags and eatables.

Rohtak SP Pankaj Nain said that the protestors are coming to Jassia from adjoining villages. “We have called additional security personnel and the situation is under control. People are moving peacefully,” he said.

The Jats have been sitting on protest since January 29. All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) has decided to commemorate “balidan diwas” on February 19. The government has constituted a five-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary D S Dhesi to hold talks with the Jats. However, so far, the talks have remained inconclusive. AIJASS has given a list of demands to the committee and has stated that the government has sought time from them.