Jat agitation: Section 144 in Gurgaon

In anticipation of the Jat agitations, scheduled to resume in Haryana from January 29, authorities in Gurgaon have enforced Section 144 in the district. Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh issued the order, which prohibits blockage and obstructions of roads, railway stations, power stations and canals through protests and demonstrations.

In addition, gatherings of five or more people, and walking around with weapons such as sticks, swords and knives, will be considered a violation of the order, which will be enforced from January 27-30 in the district.

During a meeting with Singh and Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar earlier this week, representatives of the Jat community had offered reassurance that protests will be peaceful this time. They had also told officials that their goal, unlike last time, is not to put pressure on the Centre for reservations, “since the matter is sub-judice”, but to focus on “reminding” the government of its promises.

Representatives did warn authorities against “deviants” who are “not from within the community” and may try to disrupt peace in the district, but promised to bring such people to the notice of the police. At the meeting, Khirwar said all SHOs have been instructed to keep their personnel prepared and on alert.