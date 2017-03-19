Jat agitation: No Metro services in NCR, 12 city stations

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti is spearheading the agitation. PTI All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti is spearheading the agitation. PTI

In a move that will affect thousands of Metro commuters, the Delhi Police have directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut down Metro services to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and at 12 stations within the capital. Trains to Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad will not run from late Sunday evening ahead of the Jat agitation on Monday.

“As directed by Delhi Police, Metro services will not be available at all stations outside Delhi (NCR stations), on Line-2 (Guru Dronacharya to Huda City Centre), Line 3 and 4 (Kaushambi to Vaishali and Noida Sector 15 to Noida City Centre) and on Line 6 (Sarai to Escorts Mujesar) from 11.30 pm on Sunday onwards till further instructions. Services to these stations will resume only after getting clearance from Delhi Police,” a DMRC statement read. Twelve Metro stations in Delhi will also remain shut from 8 pm onwards onSunday till further directions, officials said.

Entry and exit at Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, R K Ashram Marg, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Shivaji Stadium will also be shut down.

Trains will not stop at these stations, barring those serving as interchange points. Interchange facilities will be available but there will be no entry or exit here, officials said.

Delhi Metro records a high volume of traffic from NCR and the closure of these corridors is set to affect a sizeable section of daily commuters. The lines are crucial for daily office-goers and students.

