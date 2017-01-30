Jat agitation: In Gurgaon, over 50 protest peacefully

Over 50 members of the Jat community staged a demonstration at Gurgaon’s Atul Kataria Chowk between 10 am and 12 pm, as part of the statewide Jat Agitations that resumed in Haryana Sunday. While the protest has been launched “indefinitely” in the other districts of the state, in Gurgaon, it was only held for one day owing to its “urban character”.

The demonstration remained peaceful, with the police personnel deployed at the chowk having no need to use force or intervene.

“We are only doing a daylong demonstration in Gurgaon to reduce inconvenience to people and minimise the scope for any kind of adverse event, which may defame the state and country,” said R S Dahiya, General Secretary, Jat Swabhiman Samiti.

Making a case for reservation for Jats, he added, “The Jat community is dependent on agriculture, same as several others, like the Yadavs and the Sainis. If other such communities have got quota, then it is only fair that we be granted the same as well.”

Representatives of the community said that unlike last time, when the focus was purely on reservation, additional demands have been made in the memorandum that was submitted to DCP Hardeep Singh and CP Sandeep Khirwar at noon, after which the agitation was called off.

DCP Hardeep Singh, said, “The demands they have put forward can only be fulfilled by the state and the Centre. We have forwarded the memorandum to the divisional commissioner, who will take it further.”